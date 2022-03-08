I-80 near Milford reopens following crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - I-80 eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down near the Milford exit (mile marker 381) for several hours Tuesday morning following a crash.

As of 11 a.m., traffic is moving again in both directions on I-80.

On scene, a 10/11 reporter witnessed a burned out semi trailer alongside the closed westbound lanes of the interstate.

Cameras from NE 511 showed smoke rising from the scene of the crash, which appeared to be in the area of the Big Blue River bridge.

Further details about the crash have not yet been released.

Please continue to use caution in the area as crews remain on scene. — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 8, 2022

