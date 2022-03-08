UPDATE: One dead after crash at 70th & Holdrege

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say one person has died after a serious crash in northeast Lincoln late Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. at 70th & Holdrege between a pickup truck and a car.

Lincoln Police say the northbound car was traveling at a high rate of speed on 70th, when they struck a pickup that was preparing to turn east on to Holdrege.

Police say the driver of the car was transported in critical condition with severe injuries to a Lincoln hospital. LPD says they later died from their injuries.

Another person from the car was also hospitalized with minor injuries. A third person from the car and the driver of the pickup that was struck were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to police.

70th between Holdrege and Aylesworth reopened just before 2 a.m. following the investigation, and clean up, of the crash scene.

The name of the driver who died hasn’t been released, pending family notification.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.