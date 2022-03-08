Advertisement

UPDATE: One dead after crash at 70th & Holdrege

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say one person has died after a serious crash in northeast Lincoln late Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. at 70th & Holdrege between a pickup truck and a car.

Lincoln Police say the northbound car was traveling at a high rate of speed on 70th, when they struck a pickup that was preparing to turn east on to Holdrege.

Police say the driver of the car was transported in critical condition with severe injuries to a Lincoln hospital. LPD says they later died from their injuries.

Another person from the car was also hospitalized with minor injuries. A third person from the car and the driver of the pickup that was struck were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to police.

70th between Holdrege and Aylesworth reopened just before 2 a.m. following the investigation, and clean up, of the crash scene.

The name of the driver who died hasn’t been released, pending family notification.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.
LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 Monday morning.
UPDATE: Two in critical condition after serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2
2022 NSAA State Basketball Tournament
MONDAY: 2022 NSAA State Basketball scores and highlights
A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
I-80 near Milford reopens following crash

Latest News

A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
I-80 near Milford reopens following crash
LPD File Photo
LPD: Casey’s employee chases suspects after they steal 3 bottles of alcohol
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th & Holdrege
Felipe Vazquez is on trial for the first degree murder of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.
Jury to hear opening arguments Tuesday in Vazquez murder trial
Day three of the Kathleen Jourdan trial got underway in Dawson County District Monday.
Day 3 of testimony in Kathleen Jourdan trial