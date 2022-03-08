Geneva sixth grader pulls girl who fell through ice in pond to safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Geneva sixth grader is being called a hero thanks to his quick reaction in a time of potential crisis. He was just hanging out with friends at the neighborhood park when he saved a stranger from icy waters.

“I’m forever grateful as a mom,” said Jessica Denison. “I mean your worst fear is losing your children.”

Boy’s Pond is a favorite hangout spot of her 11-year-old daughter Lyla Brant. The fifth-grader is known to ride her bike or walk there after school to enjoy nice days. Last week, on a day upwards of 70 degrees, a usually carefree place turned scary.

“I didn’t really think of the ice, so we kind of threw rocks at the ice and it was perfectly fine,” Lyla said. “So I went on there and I was picking something and it kind of broke.”

Also at the park was Daniel Ordonez, a sixth-grader who watched it all happen from the shore near her.

“She got a little too close to the edge and fell in so I was near her so I went ahead and grabbed her,” Ordonez said.

Lyla and Daniel didn’t know each other until that day but he said in the moment there was no other option.

“I just didn’t really have time to think, I just reacted,” Daniel said.

Lyla’s mom said she knew something was wrong when she didn’t hear from her daughter that afternoon, the park was the first place she looked.

“When I pulled in she was wet from the chest down and freaking out completely,” Denison said.

Now Lyla and her mom hope her incident serves as a lesson for others because not everybody is lucky enough to have someone like Daniel around.

“I wanted Daniel to know that he had saved a life,” Denison said.

