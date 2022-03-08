Huskers take on Northwestern in B1G Tourney Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks to extend its 2021-22 season Wednesday night as the Huskers take on Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Presented by TIAA. Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis between the Huskers and Wildcats is set for 5 p.m. and the matchup will be televised on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska (10-21, 4-16) comes into the Big Ten Tournament on a three-game win streak, matching Big Ten co-champ Illinois for the Big Ten’s longest winning streak entering the postseason. In fact, only seven power conference teams (UNC, Baylor, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Arizona State and Clemson) enter this week with longer win streaks than Nebraska’s current win streak.The Huskers come in off the heels of its most impressive win in recent years, a 74-73 win at No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday. The Huskers overcame a 10-point second-half deficit by holding the Badgers, who tied Illinois for the regular-season crown, without a field goal for the final 5:47 to come back. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored nine straight points as part of a 12-0 spurt that turned a 71-62 deficit into a 74-71 lead with 37 seconds remaining. Verge finished with a game-high 26 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as NU was without leading scorer Bryce McGowens, who did not play on Sunday because of an injury.

Verge may be playing his best basketball of the season down the stretch, averaging 16.0 points on 51 percent shooting and 5.6 assists per game over the Huskers’ last eight contests. In NU’s three-game win streak, he’s at 18.0 points per game on 50 percent shooting and 7.3 assists per game.

Northwestern (14-15, 7-12 Big Ten) comes off a 75-62 win over Minnesota on Sunday evening. The Wildcats, who swept the season series with Nebraska, got 19 points and 13 rebounds from Pete Nance, while Robbie Beran came off the bench for 15 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will face No. 5 seed Iowa Thursday at 1 p.m.

