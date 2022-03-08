Huskers top Ottawa in final home match

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska beach volleyball team completed the home portion of its schedule with a 4-1 sweep over Ottawa (Kan.) on Tuesday at the Hawks Championship Center.

The Huskers improved to 5-4 overall this season and went a perfect 4-0 at the Hawks Championship Center this season. Nebraska is 17-0 all-time in matches played in its indoor beach volleyball facility.

The Huskers had to rally from behind to beat Ottawa after Maisie Boesiger and Kayla Caffey fell 25-23, 16-21, 12-15 in the No. 5 pairing, which was the first match played on Tuesday. Hayden Kubik and Whitney Lauenstein tied the match up with a 21-13, 21-19 victory, and Nicklin Hames and Lindsay Krause gave the Huskers the lead in the match with a dominant 21-10, 21-5 victory at the No. 3 spot. NU sealed the win with a 21-3, 21-19 victory from Keonilei Akana and Ally Batenhorst at No. 2. Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik put the finishing touches on the 4-1 victory with a 21-11, 21-11 sweep. In an exhibition played before the match started, Anni Evans and Hayden Kubik teamed up for a 21-5, 21-5 win.

Nebraska will fly to Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday to play in the Queen’s Cup this weekend against some of the best teams in the nation - No. 3 TCU, No. 9 Hawaii, No. 10 California and UC Davis. The Huskers play TCU (2 p.m. CT) and UC Davis (6 p.m.) on Thursday, and then play California (Noon) and Hawaii (4 p.m.) on Friday. Knockout round action will begin on Saturday at Noon.

Following the Queen’s Cup, the Huskers will play Chaminade next Monday and Tuesday in Honolulu.

