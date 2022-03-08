Jury to hear opening arguments Tuesday in Vazquez murder trial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A jury is expected to hear opening arguments on Tuesday in the trial of Felipe Vazquez, who is charged with killing a Lincoln Police investigator in 2020.

Vazquez, 19, was 17 when authorities say he shot and killed Luis “Mario” Herrera on August 26, 2020.

Vazquez allegedly shot Herrera near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant in connection to the March homicide of Edward Varejcka.

Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

The teen was then charged with first-degree murder in Lancaster County Court, but the trial was moved to Platte County. The court found that the extensive media coverage and publicity on the case would make it impossible for Vasquez to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska.

Jury selection took place in Columbus on Monday, and opening arguments from both the defense and prosecution are expected to happen on Tuesday.

10/11 NOW has a reporter in the courtroom and will provide updates throughout the day.

