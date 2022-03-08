Advertisement

Lincoln COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to Low-Yellow

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial lowered, but remains at moderate risk (yellow).
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial lowered, but remains at moderate risk (yellow).(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from mid-yellow to low-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial is updated weekly.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks:

The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases has declined at least 40% each week since the end of January. Case numbers dropped from 264 the week ending February 26 to 157 the week ending March 5.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally has dropped steadily since early February and is now below 50. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally today is 41, with 29 from Lancaster County.

The positivity rate dropped to 4.6% last week. It’s the first time the rate has been below 5% since July 2021.

One Lancaster County person has died from COVID-19 so far in March. In February, 32 residents died from COVID-19.

All Lancaster County residents ages 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. More than 66% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of residents ages 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose.

The latest public health guidance and vaccine information is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th & Holdrege
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
UPDATE: One dead after crash at 70th & Holdrege
2022 NSAA State Basketball Tournament
MONDAY: 2022 NSAA State Basketball scores and highlights
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1

Latest News

Geese at Holmes Lake in Lincoln where a wild bird tested positive for the highly pathogenic...
Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in wild bird in Nebraska
Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol...
Trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 measures stops in Maryland
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Friday that 27 lab-confirmed cases...
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Nebraska health services committee hears input on DHM authority