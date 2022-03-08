Advertisement

LPD: Casey’s employee chases suspects after they steal 3 bottles of alcohol

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a Casey’s employee chased suspects out of the store after they stole three bottles of alcohol.

On Monday, around 8:15 p.m., LPD said two men with their faces concealed went into Casey’s off N Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue where they grabbed three bottles of liquor from the shelf.

LPD said the 20-year-old clerk asked them if they were going to pay for them, then they quickly ran out of the store without paying.

According to police, a 60-year-old man who is employed at that Casey’s but was not working during the incident was also in the store at the time and chased after the suspects.

Police said after running several feet, one of the suspects produced a pistol and pointed it at the clerk chasing them.

LPD said the clerk stopped running and the two suspects ran out of the area.

The total loss is estimated at $47.47.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

