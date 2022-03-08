Advertisement

LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th & Holdrege

The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified the driver killed in a crash late Monday night in northeast Lincoln.

LPD said 19-year-old Kolby Elliott died from his injuries late Monday night.

More: One dead after crash at 70th & Holdrege

Police said around 8:41 p.m. Elliott was driving north on 70th Street approaching Holdrege as an 82-year-old man was on 70th facing south in the left turn lane.

According to LPD, witnesses reported seeing Elliott going into the intersection at a high rate of speed. He then veered into the southbound lanes and hit the 82-year-old man’s truck, according to police.

Elliot died from his injuries a couple hours after the crash. The 82-year-old man had minor injuries.

LPD said no citations have been issued and investigators are continuing to look into the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head on crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 2, six miles east of Lincoln.
LSO: Road conditions contributed to deadly crash southeast of Lincoln
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 Monday morning.
UPDATE: Two in critical condition after serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2
2022 NSAA State Basketball Tournament
MONDAY: 2022 NSAA State Basketball scores and highlights
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
UPDATE: One dead after crash at 70th & Holdrege
A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
I-80 near Milford reopens following crash

Latest News

A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
I-80 near Milford reopens following crash
LPD File Photo
LPD: Casey’s employee chases suspects after they steal 3 bottles of alcohol
Felipe Vazquez is on trial for the first degree murder of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.
Jury to hear opening arguments Tuesday in Vazquez murder trial
Day three of the Kathleen Jourdan trial got underway in Dawson County District Monday.
Day 3 of testimony in Kathleen Jourdan trial