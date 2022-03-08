LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th & Holdrege

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified the driver killed in a crash late Monday night in northeast Lincoln.

LPD said 19-year-old Kolby Elliott died from his injuries late Monday night.

Police said around 8:41 p.m. Elliott was driving north on 70th Street approaching Holdrege as an 82-year-old man was on 70th facing south in the left turn lane.

According to LPD, witnesses reported seeing Elliott going into the intersection at a high rate of speed. He then veered into the southbound lanes and hit the 82-year-old man’s truck, according to police.

Elliot died from his injuries a couple hours after the crash. The 82-year-old man had minor injuries.

LPD said no citations have been issued and investigators are continuing to look into the crash.

