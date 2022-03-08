Advertisement

LPD’s “O” Street traffic enforcement detail

Lincoln Police Department
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In an effort to help reduce traffic crashes and promote motor vehicle safety, the Lincoln Police Department working in conjunction with the Nebraska State Patrol, will be conducting traffic enforcement details on yet to be determined evenings in March through August 2022.

The objective is to conduct a High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Detail within the city limits of Lincoln in an effort to help reduce the number of motor vehicle crashes and promote safe and responsible driving behavior. This will be a joint detail with emphasis on “O” Street between 17th and 98th Streets.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this detail. It is our hope that by raising awareness, along with added enforcement, we can help reduce the number of traffic crashes resulting in injury or death in 2022 as compared to 2021.

