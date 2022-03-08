Advertisement

LSO: Three firearms and iPad stolen from home in southwest Lancaster Co.

LSO [File Photo]
LSO [File Photo](Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators are looking into a break-in at a garage in southwest Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, March 3rd, a homeowner near Hallam reported that between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. an unknown person went into an unlocked garage and stole guns from his unlocked safe.

LSO said the suspect stole three rifles, each worth $400, which included a Remington bolt action long rifle, a Remington pump long rifle and a Remington pump shot gun.

Deputies said the suspect then went inside the home and stole a mini iPad off the kitchen table.

LSO estimates the total loss to be roughly $1,400.

Anyone with information on this case should call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

