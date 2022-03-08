Advertisement

Nebraska Unicameral passes bill on funeral directors

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state legislature on Tuesday passed the bill making it easier to become a funeral director in Nebraska.

LB-704 passed the final round in the Unicameral 43-0-6 and is now on the way to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature.

The law will make it easier to become a funeral director or embalmer in Nebraska and reduce the number of required hours to study mortuary science and chemistry while increasing the number of hours in business. Funeral directors and embalmers will still be required to pass a national standardized exam.

The senator behind the bill, State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, said the number of funeral directors will not likely be replaced in the foreseeable future and that easing restrictions would not impact the quality of services.

