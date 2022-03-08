Advertisement

Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year

Bryce McGowens
Bryce McGowens(Jordyn Senstock/Nebraska Communications)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens is the Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday. McGowens averages 17.2 points per game, which ranks among the Big Ten scoring leaders. The 6-foot-7 rookie broke the Nebraska record this season for points by a freshman.

Mcgowens was also selected for All Conference 3rd Team.

McGowens was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week eight times during the regular season.

