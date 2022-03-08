Advertisement

NSAA paving way for female referees amid shortage

The NSAA is paving the way for more female officials, and overcoming a shortage of officials amid the girls and boys state basketball tournament.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There’s a growing need for high school referees. Since the pandemic started, Nebraska has seen about a 15% drop in its number of certified officials.

Thankfully, it’s not an issue during the state high school basketball tournaments. That’s thanks in part to adding more female refs to the mix.

The NSAA said they have 155 officials working both boys and girls tournaments this week, the most they’ve ever had. With that, they’re also paving the way for more female officials.

The NSAA said like every other line of work, officiating has taken a hit since the pandemic.

“We talk all the time about if we don’t have officials we can’t play the games the officials we have in Lincoln this week have worked really hard like the teams have to get here,” said Jon Dolliver, NSAA Assistant Director.

One of the ways the NSAA is working to overcome the shortage is by brining in more women.

“We have a great group of mentor officials that helped them we have some females that have done it a long time and they themselves are great mentors for the next group and next generation of female officials,” Dolliver said.

Last year marked the first time a female referee officiated during the Boys State Basketball Tournament. This year, three are officiating the boys tournament with six across both boys and girls.

Although the shortage of officials isn’t as noticeable during the state tournament, Dolliver said the real struggle is finding referees for JV and freshman games.

A current NSAA referee said there are a lot of factors leading to the shortage.

“Spectators are pretty hard on officials these days, a lot of intimidation factors go into it, it takes a thick skin to be an official and you have to learn to overcome a lot of that stuff,” said Sylvo Johnson, NSAA referee.

Dolliver said he is actively looking for more women to recruit as officials and thinks it’s a much needed step in the right direction.

“I think it’s important for the young ladies that are playing to see officials out there that are female working games, and not only the girls games but the boys games as well,” Dolliver said.

For more information on how to become a high school referee, click here.

