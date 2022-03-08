Advertisement

Panel advances bill to try to prevent surge of new casinos

Committee starts on Nebraska legislature redistricting process
Committee starts on Nebraska legislature redistricting process(Ellis Wiltsey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill designed to prevent a surge of new casinos throughout Nebraska has cleared a key hurdle in the Legislature.

The Legislature’s General Affairs Committee advanced a measure that would allow casinos in the six Nebraska counties that already have licensed horseracing tracks.

Anyone who wants to build a casino in another part of the state would have to wait for the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to conduct a study looking at the potential impact on the state.

The study would be due by Jan. 1, 2025. Sen. Tom Briese, the committee’s chairman, says the measure strikes a balance between developers and communities who want to build casinos and gambling opponents who worry about casinos saturating the state.

LPS Board of Education reaches agreement on teacher salary increase
LPS Board of Education reaches agreement on teacher salary increase
LPD: Missing boy found safe
Opening statements and first witnesses called in trial of Filipe Vazquez
Opening arguments and first witness called in Vazquez Trial
Opening arguments and first witness called in Vazquez Trial