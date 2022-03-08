TUESDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Basketball Championship is happening this week in Lincoln. The six day tournament, with boys and girls championships happening simultaneously, runs from March 7-12.

GIRLS FINAL SCORES:

Class B

Elkhorn North 46, Waverly 29: Division-I prospect Britt Prince scored 18 points to lead the top-seeded Wolves into the State Semifinals. Waverly’s season ends with a 12-12 record.

Norris 43, York 22. The Titans took control of the game early and cruised to a 21-point win in the Class B Quarterfinals. Anistyn Rice and Sage Burbach each scored 9 points for Norris. York struggled offensively, scoring just two field goals in the first half.

Skutt Catholic 68, Bliar 50

Adams Central 56, Beatrice 46

Class C2

St. Cecilia 47, Elkhorn Valley 20

Crofton 41, Ponca 38

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 53, Oakland-Craig 60

Bridgeport 55, Sutton 35

Class D1

Cedar Catholic 47, Elmwood-Murdock 46

Shelton 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

Archbishop Bergan 47, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56, Nebraska Christian 41

BOYS FINAL SCORES:

Class A

Millard North 62, Elkhorn South 50

Gretna 67, Omaha Central 65

Bellevue West 60, Pius X 46. It was a close game in the first half a couple of big threes from Pius’s Jared Bohrer and Jackson Kessler kept the Thunderbolts within striking distance, heading into half only down nine. It was Jack Hastreiter though who led the way for Pius with a team high 13 points. But the Thunderbirds led by Josiah Dotzler’s game high 18 points blew it open in the second half. Along with multiple big dunks from William Kyle who finished with 12 points.

Creighton Prep 53, Omaha Westside 48

Class C1

Fort Calhoun 54, Wahoo 52: The Pioneers knock out the top-seeded Warriors during the school’s first trip to the State Tournament in 99 years. Austin Welchert made a game-winning 3-pointer with :05 left.

Auburn 34, Omaha Concordia 29: Auburn, the three-time defending state champs, avoided an upset in the State Quarterfinals. The Bulldogs made 6 free throws over the final two minutes to seal the victory. Ryan Binder and Marcus Hudson combined for 18 points.

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Ogallala 43. Cale Jacobsen scored 21 points to help the Bluejays pick up their 25th win of the season. Evan Shepard made a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers to help Ashland-Greenwood pull away in the second half.

Kearney Catholic 47, Wayne 40

Class D2

St. Mary’s 60, Shelton 42

Osceola 52, Wynot 48. Kale Gustafson scored 22 points and Isaiah Zelasney added 13 to lead the Bulldogs in a come-from-behind win over Wynot. Osceola held the Blue Devils to just 2 points in the 4th quarter.

Sacred Heart 56, Mullen 30

Parkview Christian 64, Hyannis 54. Parkview Christian jumped out to a double digit lead in the first half. Maurice Reid opened the game up ending the first quarter with a three and starting the second quarter hitting another one from the same corner, he finished with 15 points. Michael Ault added to the scoring for the Patriots finishing with 14.

