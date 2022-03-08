Advertisement

University of Nebraska-Lincoln asks political campaigns to stop using its brand

(KOLNKGIN)
By 6 News Staff reports
Mar. 7, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is asking gubernatorial candidates to stop using the school’s branding in their campaigns.

The university asked several gubernatorial campaigns to not use the school’s brand in their advertisements.

In a statement to 6 News, the university states it’s not the first time they have had to ask politicians to stop using their logo.

“It is not uncommon for us to respectfully request that our trademarks not be used, including in political campaigns in which we are neutral. In this case, we made the request of three gubernatorial campaigns in order to protect our marks and ensure that we’re not mistakenly conveying an endorsement of any one candidate.”

In a response to the request, Charles Herbster, running in the Nebraska gubernatorial election, claimed the university was against free speech.

“The University of Nebraska has a history of trying to silence students, and they are now trying to silence Charles W. Herbster,” a statement from his campaign read.

