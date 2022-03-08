War in Ukraine, COVID causes impacting inflation in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Have you noticed your grocery bill going up? What about the cost of filling up the gas tank? In the U.S. Inflation has increased 7.5% according to the Consumer Price Index over the last year, but that figure is from January and doesn’t include the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

Economists expect new numbers from February to be even higher and the cost of inflation is being passed on to consumers here in Lincoln.

Year over year, grocery prices in the state are up, from meat to produce to eggs. Even the transportation of products is becoming more expensive. Inflation is making it difficult for grocery stores to keep up with demand and stay competitive.

The Nebraska Grocery Industry Association said regionally, prices are up. Bakery and deli prices are up 10.5% over last year. Meat and seafood up 13%. Produce is up 15%. Eggs are up 13%.

“This year they’re paying $3.88. For a gallon of milk, last year they were paying about $3.59,” said Ansley Fellers, Executive Director, Nebraska Grocery Industry Association. “So, it’s up about 8% for milk.”

It’s a cost that is too high for the grocers to absorb.

“Prices go up every year,” said Fellers. “For the most part, retailers, grocers they try to absorb those costs to maintain level of competition, to be competitive, to keep their customers, their loyal customers. But it just hits a point where they can’t.”

The conflict in Ukraine is hitting the U.S. too. Experts said Ukraine and Russia make up about 30% of the global wheat supply.

“Beyond the humanitarian crisis that it is, beyond the international and political ramifications, there are the market ramifications,” said Brad Lubben, UNL Extension Agriculture Economist and Policy Specialist. “Ukraine is a primary producer of corn and wheat, one of major suppliers to global market. We’ve seen obviously sort of a complete elimination of export opportunities out of Ukraine, and unfortunately real concerns that the 2022 production year might be a complete loss.”

Russia, also a big supplier of oil, is now being effectively shut out of the global market.

“You’ve got the world re-balancing itself right now,” said Lubben. “You’ve got to discount all of that Russian supply that was coming to the global market and realize it’s going to need to be supplied from somewhere else.”

According to GasBuddy.com, right now gas prices are sitting at around $4.08 a gallon of regular nationwide, and around $3.88 in Lincoln. Just six months ago, gas in Lincoln was about $3.05 a gallon and a year ago it was sitting at around $2.80.

“In the end, the global economy needs to have stability and predictability in order to succeed,” said Lubben.

A new Consumer Price Index for February should be coming out soon. Lubben said he estimates that will grow from the 7.5% shown now. He calls the rate of inflation concerning.

