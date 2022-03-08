Wednesday Forecast: Another round of snow coming our way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Low pressure sliding out onto the Plains will mean accumulating snow for much of the state...and a return of much colder temperatures

Areas of snow will spread across the region from west-to-east on Wednesday. At 7am Wednesday morning the best chance for snow will be over northern...western...and parts of central Nebraska.

Skycast 7am Wednesday Morning (KOLN)

By mid-to-late afternoon on Wednesday...areas of snow are expected to expand into eastern portions of the state.

Skycast 5pm Wednesday (KOLN)

By 10pm Wednesday night...moderate snow is a good bet over much of the southern-half of Nebraska and into northern Kansas.

Skycast 10pm Wednesday (KOLN)

Snow is expected to continue for much of the region overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. For many of us...this will be the most likely time for more significant snow accumulations. The morning commute on Thursday will likely be impacted by snow...chilly temperatures...and a bit of a north-northeast breeze.

Skycast 7am Thursday Morning (KOLN)

Snow should be winding down from west-to-east during the afternoon hours on Thursday.

Skycast 5pm Thursday (KOLN)

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS cover much of the state for Wednesday...Wednesday night...and into the day on Thursday.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS (KOLN)

Snowfall POTENTIAL is expected to be highest over western and southern Nebraska...but much of the region is expected to see accumulating snow...including Lincoln, where we could end up with our most significant snow “event” of the season.

Snowfall Potential - Wednesday/Thursday (KOLN)

Lows tonight will fall into the teens in most areas.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will be much colder with readings in the teens...20s...and 30s across the state.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook includes a run of “chilly” conditions into Saturday...followed by a nice “warm-up” with mainly dry conditions for Sunday...Monday...and Tuesday of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

