Cold and snow Wednesday afternoon and night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Colder temperatures have returned to the area and an upper level disturbance will generate areas of snow across Nebraska Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will be in far southern Nebraska and northern Kansas. Cold temperatures will remain on Thursday as well as Friday.

Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning for counties along the Nebraska-Kansas line. Winter Weather Advisory for North Platte, Grand Island, Columbus and Lincoln. (1011 Weather)

The heaviest snow will fall along the Kansas-Nebraska border. A few locations could see up to 8 inches of snow. For the Lincoln and Grand Island areas, 2 to 4 inches will be possible. The best chance for accumulating snow in Lincoln will be from late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Heaviest snow in far southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Becoming cloudy Wednesday afternoon with a few flurries or light snow showers possible. Highs in the lower 30s with a north wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Colder temperatures on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with periods of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Overnight low temperatures for Lincoln will be in the mid teens. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Cold and blustery Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with snow likely Thursday morning. Snow tapering off to flurries by mid to early afternoon. Mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon and cold. Highs in the upper 20s and a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chilly temperatures continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

It won’t be as cold on Saturday with temperatures returning to the upper 30s. Much warmer temperatures expected on Sunday. Above average temperatures expected for much of next week.

Cold temperatures continue through Saturday. Big warm up Sunday and into next week. (1011 Weather)

