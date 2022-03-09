Day four of Jourdan trial in Dawson County District Court

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - The trial of Kathleen Jourdan continued Tuesday.

Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of her husband. The 33-year-old claims she acted in self-defense when she killed her husband Joshua along the side of Interstate 80.

Tuesday marked the fourth day of the trial in Dawson County District Court.

The trial began with the state recalling Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Jeffrey Van Stelton to the stand. Prosecutors presented a video and several audio clips of arguments between Kathleen and her husband depicting Kathleen as the aggressor.

A Facebook conversation Kathleen had with her friend Teresa also revealed Kathleen characterizing herself as a “violent drunk” and was attending Alcoholics Anonymous classes.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Erin Linde was called to testify to discuss the testimony of forensic pathologist Dr. Matthias Okoye. Okoye conducted Joshua’s autopsy and testified on Friday that he knew which bullet had entered first.

However, when asked by the defense if that is something that pathologists can do, Linde replied, “In gunshot wound cases, there are very few circumstances in which the sequence of shots fired can be determined within a degree of reasonable medical certainty. Therefore, my opinion is that I cannot determine the order the shots were fired.”

The defense also called registered nurse Susan Michalski to testify. Michalski is a sexual assault nurse examiner and works with people who are victims of intimate partner violence. She testified that she uses the danger assessment tool to determine the level of danger a victim has of being killed by their current or ex-partner. She disclosed in Jourdan’s case, 16 of the 20 prongs were present based on the statement Kathleen gave her on Aug. 4, 2020.

She also testified all factors in the power and control wheel were present. Based on her four-hour interview with Jourdan, she was able to determine Joshua used emotional, physical and sexual abuse, isolation, intimidation and coercion, blame, control, and silence to remain in control of the relationship.

During cross examination, prosecutor Liz Waterman asked Michalski if she uses “tools” to determine the credibility of a person who may be a victim of domestic abuse. Michalski replied that it wasn’t in her scope of expertise to determine whether the statements are truthful.

The defense rested their case for the day after the testimony of Jessica Jourdan, the ex-wife of Joshua. She was married to Joshua from Aug. to 2006 to Dec. 2010. They met in Detroit, Michigan while working together at Toys R’ Us and started dating shortly thereafter.

They had two daughters together.

When asked by the defense how the marriage was at the beginning, she replied, “Pretty good, but he got more aggressive over time.”

Jessica said Joshua started making decisions without her. She also said everything she did was never right and everything was her fault. She also stated Josh became more controlling with what she could wear and who she had contact with.

She also mentioned Joshua became more physically abusive towards the end of their marriage. She recounted the day when Joshua tried to strangle her by putting his arm across her neck when they lived in Washington.

“I never knew what he was going to do next,” she said.

However, Jessica said Joshua apologized and said it wouldn’t happen again and that he would work on getting better. Jessica said the reason she never left him is because she didn’t have a support system or any of her family nearby. She also said she never called law enforcement because Joshua had friends who worked for the sheriff’s department and was afraid they wouldn’t believe her.

In a separate incident, Jessica had filed for legal separation when she was four months pregnant. She said she put a bed in a separate room and was awoken to a flashlight and a gun pointed at her face. Jessica said Joshua was blaming for her breaking up the family and threatened to take their oldest daughter, Jenna, back to Washington.

When asked by the defense if she knew if the gun was loaded she replied “It wouldn’t have surprised since he always had a loaded firearm on him or on the nightstand.”

The last and most excruciating incident Jessica shared was when they attended a Catholic divorce reconciliation program over the weekend while was seven months pregnant. Jessica said she decided to take a bath to relax after sitting for most of the day when Josh walked into the bathroom of their hotel room and stood over her wanting to talk to her. Jessica said she became uncomfortable, got out and started to get dressed. She said Josh pushed her onto the bed, spit on her and held her down while he anally raped her.

Jessica said she filed for divorce shortly after the birth of their second daughter Joan.

During cross-examination, Jessica testified she did not report the sexual assault to law enforcement because “I just wanted to be done with it and be away from him.”

Jessica disclosed she attended counseling for two years after the divorce and most recently before the trial. Jessica, who is now 38 and lives in Dayton, Ohio, drove 16 hours to testify because “it was the right thing to do.”

