Day three of Felipe Vazquez trial: Officers detail moments surrounding shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Testimony continues for a second day in the Felipe Vazquez trial, with prosecutors spending Wednesday questioning law enforcement officers on what they observed the moments surrounding the fatal shooting of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on August 26, 2020.

Jason Papke, a Lincoln Police officer and member of the Metro Fugitive Task Force told jurors that investigators were at the home near 33rd and Vine that day to arrest Vazquez, then 17, on a warrant. He said they learned Vazquez was in a locked bedroom in the home. Herrera had come along to help translate with the residents in the home, as investigators ran into a language barrier during a visit a few days earlier.

Both Papke and Officer Joe Villamonte laid out what was happening inside the house leading up to the shooting. They described negotiations that went on between LPD investigator Matt Franken and Vazquez. Villamonte confirmed Vazquez never threatened officers directly, but Papke said he did make some concerning statements.

“There were a number of statements I felt were probing in nature,” Papke said. “To try and size us up outside the door asking how many of you are there, are there four or five of you, or just two of you. Are there three of you or four of you. These statements were spaced out over 20 to 25 minutes. I questioned why he would need to know that other than planning his escape or trying to get out of there.”

Outside of the home, in the moments before the shooting, now-retired Captain Danny Reitan said the environment wasn’t relaxed, but it seemed under control.

“It was kind of a static situation,” Reitan said. “We knew there was communication with the person in the house they were trying to make the arrest on. I won’t say things were relaxed, but they were attentive but low key.”

Reitan was outside the home with Investigator Herrera and Investigator Cole Jennings. Reitan said the three of them were near the home, but taking cover by a tree. That’s when officers there heard glass break and gunshots.

“As the gunshots were happening, Investigator Herrera collapsed in front of me,” Reitan said. “He was grabbing at the left side of his chest, his rib area.”

Further testimony surrounded Vazquez and Orion Ross, also facing charges in the case, running from the scene. Vazquez would be apprehended at a nearby home, Ross near Hartley Elementary school.

