Frost discusses Spring season growth within the team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Head Coach, Scott Frost, discussed with members of the media following Wednesday’s spring practice. Frost mentioned how everyone is falling into their places and getting a routine down for this season.

“There is a ton of energy from the new coaches and players,” Frost said. “There is a lot of learning, but we have seen exciting things out there. I have loved the attitudes and leadership, we have a good team that wants to be good as I have mentioned before. They are alive and working hard to get there and that is the first step in being a good team.”

Frost spoke about the new quarterback options and what they have to offer.

“Chubba (Purdy) has been limited, so we have not seen him a ton,” he said. “I think all the quarterbacks in general are comfortable with the things we used to do while still figuring out some of the new things. I think Casey (Thompson) is actually doing the best at the new content because everything is new to him. It is a learning process for everybody. I have been really impressed at times and watching things we need to get better at. That is the process of the spring season.”

He was also asked about the new Associate Head Coach, Mickey Joseph.

“He demands a lot out of his players,” Frost said. “Having been in charge completely of the offense in years past, stepping back is a little bit easier when you have coaches that are holding everybody accountable and demanding a lot out of the players.”

The annual red-white spring game is set for April, 9 at 1 p.m. (CT) with national television coverage by the Big Ten Network.

Five practices into the #Huskers spring season, Scott Frost is noticing positive effects from Nebraska's staff changes. Most notably, accountability.



"They all have a high standard and they're holding guys to it... We're getting more out of some guys than I've seen." pic.twitter.com/kMaOtOAjfD — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 9, 2022

New Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson:



"We have enough talent and we have plenty of pieces in place to win ballgames and compete at a high level."#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/kRqWOEzzlG — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.