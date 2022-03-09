Broadway musical “Hamilton” coming to Lied Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center for Performing Arts excitedly announced Wednesday that the Broadway Musical Hamilton will be coming to Lincoln next year.

Sixteen performances of Hamilton will be at The Lied August 2-13, 2023.

The news is on the heels of the Lied Center’s biggest Broadway season in 2021-2022.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green were in attendance Wednesday for the announcement.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.