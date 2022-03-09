Advertisement

Broadway musical “Hamilton” coming to Lied Center

Lied Center for Performing Arts
Lied Center for Performing Arts(Lied Center)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center for Performing Arts excitedly announced Wednesday that the Broadway Musical Hamilton will be coming to Lincoln next year.

Sixteen performances of Hamilton will be at The Lied August 2-13, 2023.

The news is on the heels of the Lied Center’s biggest Broadway season in 2021-2022.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green were in attendance Wednesday for the announcement.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th & Holdrege
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
UPDATE: One dead after crash at 70th & Holdrege
2022 NSAA State Basketball Tournament
MONDAY: 2022 NSAA State Basketball scores and highlights
NSAA State Basketball Championships
TUESDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights

Latest News

Snowfall Potential
Thursday Forecast: Cold and snowy...
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Freddy Olivieri
LPD: Man uses fake $1 bill at Casey’s; officers find more than $1,300 in fake bills
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man arrested following traffic stop; officers find open alcohol containers & stolen gun