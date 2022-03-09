Lincoln Fire and Rescue warning of grass fires during dry weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From the end of January into the first few days of March, firefighters in Lincoln and Lancaster County were called out to dozens of grass fires. These fires came after weeks of severe drought and even though the risk is near zero with snow still lingering, grass fires present a serious challenge to fire crews in Lincoln.

“One of the issues we have is access, many times that ground is pretty rough,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief, Jim Bopp said, “Fire engines aren’t made to go across rough ground and fields. Sometimes our mutual aid partners from the rural areas have good grass rigs that will come in and help us out, otherwise we use lines and shovels and things like that.”

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said some of the greatest risk for grass fires is heading into spring and summer, so it’s important to know what can fuel these fires and how to protect yourself.

These are some of the images of the aftermath from fires over the past couple weeks at the Breslow Center near downtown and in the Air Park area.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said some of the greatest risk for grass fires is heading into spring and summer, so it’s important to know what can fuel these fires and how to protect yourself. (KOLN)

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said some of the greatest risk for grass fires is heading into spring and summer, so it’s important to know what can fuel these fires and how to protect yourself. (KOLN)

LFR said the biggest cause of grass fires is careless smoking. If you’re smoking a cigarette, they say put it out properly because it can lead to serious fires in dry conditions. Another issue is driving on a grassy area. It only takes 500 degrees to start a grass fire and some exhaust systems on cars can reach 1,000.

“As dry as it is, please don’t drive out there right now if you can help it, walk it,” Battalion Chief Bopp said, “If you’re going to have a campfire around your house, on the edge of town or in your neighborhood, use a fire pit, 15 feet away from and combustibles and someone there with it at all times. Have something to extinguish it when you sit there whether it’s a garden hose, extinguisher or a bucket of water.”

Battalion Chief Bopp said one of the biggest challenges for the department is the inability to get certain equipment out to grass fires. LFR normally gets assistance from rural departments and requests help right away if they know the extent of the fire, but that will actually change soon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue is scheduled to get their own grass rig in the next couple months.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.