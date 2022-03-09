LPD: Man arrested following traffic stop; officers find open alcohol containers & stolen gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say had open containers of alcohol in his car, as well as a gun that was stolen in 2016.

On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force made contact with a 38-year-old man in his blue Volkswagen Jetta in the lot of Hy-Vee Gas, off 52nd and O Streets, after police said he committed a traffic violation.

LPD said investigators saw open alcohol containers inside the car and could smell marijuana in the car.

Police said the man admitted that he had a methamphetamine pipe and four grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

According to police, investigators also found a .40 caliber pistol, two boxes of ammunition, 10.5 grams of marijuana, THC wax and drug paraphernalia inside a black bag on the driver’s side floorboard.

LPD said the gun was found to have been stolen from Acher Arms, off 33rd and B Streets, back in 2016.

The man was arrested and is facing possessing a controlled substance, possessing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

