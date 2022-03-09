Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested following traffic stop; officers find open alcohol containers & stolen gun

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say had open containers of alcohol in his car, as well as a gun that was stolen in 2016.

On Wednesday, just after 6 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force made contact with a 38-year-old man in his blue Volkswagen Jetta in the lot of Hy-Vee Gas, off 52nd and O Streets, after police said he committed a traffic violation.

LPD said investigators saw open alcohol containers inside the car and could smell marijuana in the car.

Police said the man admitted that he had a methamphetamine pipe and four grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

According to police, investigators also found a .40 caliber pistol, two boxes of ammunition, 10.5 grams of marijuana, THC wax and drug paraphernalia inside a black bag on the driver’s side floorboard.

LPD said the gun was found to have been stolen from Acher Arms, off 33rd and B Streets, back in 2016.

The man was arrested and is facing possessing a controlled substance, possessing a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

READ MORE: Reward for information on Lincoln firearms theft

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
LPD identifies driver killed in crash at 70th & Holdrege
The scene of a serious crash at 70th & Holdrege, late Monday night.
UPDATE: One dead after crash at 70th & Holdrege
2022 NSAA State Basketball Tournament
MONDAY: 2022 NSAA State Basketball scores and highlights
NSAA State Basketball Championships
TUESDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights

Latest News

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Freddy Olivieri
LPD: Man uses fake $1 bill at Casey’s; officers find more than $1,300 in fake bills
Lied Center for Performing Arts
Broadway musical “Hamilton” coming to Lied Center