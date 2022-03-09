LPD: Man uses fake $1 bill at Casey’s; officers find more than $1,300 in fake bills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man used a fake $1 bill at a gas station, which led to the discovery of more than $1,300 in fake bills in his belongings.

On Monday, around 12:30 a.m., LPD said 36-year-old Freddy Olivieri tried passing a counterfeit $1 bill at Casey’s General Store, off W Adams and NW 48th Streets.

LPD said the clerk recognized the bill was likely counterfeit and called police.

According to police, while making contact with Olivieri, he tried giving officers a false name and was found to have three outstanding warrants for his arrest.

LPD said following a search of Olivieri, officers found a fixed blade knife, 7.6 grams of methamphetamine and $1,328 in counterfeit US currency.

Olivieri was found to have been convicted of felony charges in Florida.

He was arrested for 1st degree forgery, possessing of a forged instrument, possessing a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possessing a controlled substance.

