LPS Board of Education reaches agreement on teacher salary increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools wants to pay its teachers nearly 8% more over the next two years. The agreement between the union and the district was unveiled at the March 8 board meeting.

LPS said the pandemic prevented them from giving much of a raise last year and they hope this new contract shows teachers how much they’re appreciated.

The Board of Education heard the new salary proposals for LPS teachers. It includes a raise and increased contributions to health insurance, retirement and social security.

“Last year with the pandemic and the many cuts we did have we didn’t give as large a raise as we’d like, but this year we know our teachers deserve this and it’s why we are giving and increase this year,” said Connie Duncan, board president.

Next year, teachers would make about 4.1% more. Teachers could make between $1,740 to $3,248 more per year.

The base salary for a college graduate, first-year teacher would be about $47,000.

“I just want to take a moment to go and thank teachers for going in and putting in so much hard work, so many long hours, putting up with so much stress the pandemic has strained us all and our teachers have always risen to every challenge,” said board member, Barbara Baier. “And I deeply appreciate your dedication and your patience and your ability to continue to put our children first.”

For 2023-2024 it bumps up even more, with another 3.65% increase.

The Board of Education is expected to take a final vote on the two-year contract the next meeting on April 12. Teacher pay wasn’t the only thing to come out of the board meeting. They also signed off on the new superintendent’s salary. Paul Gausman’s base will be $324,000, a significant bump compared to what he was making in Sioux City, but $10,000 less than Steve Joel’s salary this year.

In light of the improving COVID situation, the board also eliminated the emergency powers resolution. It’s gone through changes over the last two years, but was first implemented in March 2020 to give administrators more quick control during the pandemic.

The district saw just 50 total positive cases last week among students and staff, the lowest of the school year.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.