Advertisement

Nebraska DHHS to disperse one-time P-EBT payments to eligible families

(Pixabay)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Families who didn’t receive their P-EBT benefits last summer may be eligible for a one-time payment this week.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) disbursed funds on EBT cards to qualifying families in 2021. The P-EBT program provides cash on an EBT card for food purchases. The program began as a means to help children who had reduced access to food due to COVID-19 related school closures.

According to the Nebraska DHHS, eligible families that missed Summer 2021 P-EBT payments will receive those benefits this week on March 11.

School children qualified for Summer benefits if they had free or reduced-price meals for the last month of school in 2021. They also qualified if they applied and were approved for reduced-price meals by Aug. 13, 2021.

Eligible families will receive a one-time payment of $375 per qualifying child if they missed their benefit during the summer period of May 13, 2021, through Aug. 13, 2021. Families who received Summer P-EBT benefits between Sept. 2021, and Oct. 2021 do not qualify for the payment on March 11.

The DHHS estimates 17,343 children will benefit from this one-time payment, resulting in a total of $6,503, 625 in benefits. A fourth round of benefits will be announced in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall potential from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday afternoon.
Cold and snow Wednesday afternoon and night
A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
NSAA State Basketball Tournament: Class C1 Lincoln Lutheran vs Gothenburg.
WEDNESDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
Freddy Olivieri
LPD: Man uses fake $1 bill at Casey’s; officers find more than $1,300 in fake bills
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man arrested following traffic stop; officers find open alcohol containers & stolen gun

Latest News

Snowfall Potential
Thursday Forecast: Cold and snowy...
Several electric scooters from both Bird and Spin bikes are parked in front of the Grand Manse...
City of Lincoln hopes to make e-scooter program permanent
This year, Lincoln East High School made a change to its adaptive music class to include both...
Unified music program brings Lincoln East students together
Lied Center for Performing Arts
Broadway musical “Hamilton” coming to Lied Center
Nebraska lawmakers discuss path forward on Colorado canal