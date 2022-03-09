Advertisement

PIUS X: Spicka named assistant AD, Brill next head boys basketball coach

Brian Spicka (in white) watches Adam Brill (kneeling in green) draw up a play during a time out.
Brian Spicka (in white) watches Adam Brill (kneeling in green) draw up a play during a time out.(Pius X high school)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Brian Spicka will step aside as Pius X Head Boys Basketball coach to become the Assistant Activities Director, replacing Jake Moore.

The new head boys basketball coach will be Adam Brill ‘04, former Pius X player and current assistant coach.

Spicka has been a basketball coach at Pius X for 23 years, serving as head coach for the last six years, and has also previously coached boys soccer and football. He has taught for 23 years in the Lincoln Catholic schools system, the last 21 teaching Social Studies at Pius X and currently serves as department chair. His teams compiled a record of 115-34, made 5 state tournaments, and won the 2019 Class B State Championship during his time as head coach.

“I have had the great honor to coach basketball at Pius X the past 23 years,” Spicka said. “It has been a privilege to work with the alumni, administration, coaches, parents, and most importantly the amazing group of young men in our program over that time. I take with me great memories, lifelong friendships, and pride in success that we had over that time. I am excited to see the continued success of the basketball program under Coach Adam Brill and his staff.”

Spicka replaces long-time teacher, coach and assistant activities director Jake Moore, who is moving to Omaha Marian this fall.

“I’ve been lucky to have Brian as a coach and a mentor,” Brill said. “More importantly, he’s one of my closest friends. I look forward to the challenge of continuing that growth working with our administration, student athletes, parents and alumni.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall potential from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday afternoon.
Cold and snow Wednesday afternoon and night
A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
NSAA State Basketball Tournament: Class C1 Lincoln Lutheran vs Gothenburg.
WEDNESDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
Freddy Olivieri
LPD: Man uses fake $1 bill at Casey’s; officers find more than $1,300 in fake bills
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man arrested following traffic stop; officers find open alcohol containers & stolen gun

Latest News

NSAA State Basketball Tournament: Class C1 Lincoln Lutheran vs Gothenburg.
WEDNESDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
lsw
State Basketball Highlights (Wed, March 9) - 10pm
Alonzo Verge Jr. had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead Nebraska in all three...
Northwestern comeback ends Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team’s season
Coach Frost at Wednesday's Spring practice.
Frost discusses Spring season growth within the team
Lincoln Lutheran
State Basketball Highlights, Wednesday 6pm Sports