PIUS X: Spicka named assistant AD, Brill next head boys basketball coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Brian Spicka will step aside as Pius X Head Boys Basketball coach to become the Assistant Activities Director, replacing Jake Moore.

The new head boys basketball coach will be Adam Brill ‘04, former Pius X player and current assistant coach.

Spicka has been a basketball coach at Pius X for 23 years, serving as head coach for the last six years, and has also previously coached boys soccer and football. He has taught for 23 years in the Lincoln Catholic schools system, the last 21 teaching Social Studies at Pius X and currently serves as department chair. His teams compiled a record of 115-34, made 5 state tournaments, and won the 2019 Class B State Championship during his time as head coach.

“I have had the great honor to coach basketball at Pius X the past 23 years,” Spicka said. “It has been a privilege to work with the alumni, administration, coaches, parents, and most importantly the amazing group of young men in our program over that time. I take with me great memories, lifelong friendships, and pride in success that we had over that time. I am excited to see the continued success of the basketball program under Coach Adam Brill and his staff.”

Spicka replaces long-time teacher, coach and assistant activities director Jake Moore, who is moving to Omaha Marian this fall.

“I’ve been lucky to have Brian as a coach and a mentor,” Brill said. “More importantly, he’s one of my closest friends. I look forward to the challenge of continuing that growth working with our administration, student athletes, parents and alumni.”

