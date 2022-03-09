Schanaman tabbed Big Ten pitcher of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Senior Shay Schanaman has been named the Big Ten Baseball’s Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday morning.

Schanaman earned his first win of the season in Nebraska’s 6-0 victory against Northwestern State on Saturday.

The Grand Island native tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout and posted a season-high eight strikeouts with one walk. Schanaman allowed only two NSU baserunners to reach second base and faced 31 batters.

Schanaman’s performance was the first nine-inning complete-game shutout by a Nebraska pitcher since Jake Meyers vs. Western Carolina on March 12, 2017.

