Thursday Forecast: Cold and snowy...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Snow is expected to be falling over much of the region early on Thursday...tapering off in the afternoon...

A winter storm system sliding across the Southern Plains will combine with some upper-level energy to provide our area with snow. WINTER WEATHER ALERTS are posted for much of Nebraska tonight and into the day on Thursday, so please be careful with any travel plans over the next 24 hours.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS (KOLN)

Snow is expected to be heaviest during the overnight hours and into mid-morning Thursday...with the most significant snowfall accumulations over the southern-half of Nebraska and into northern Kansas.

Snowfall Potential (KOLN)

Cold temperatures will accompany this snow event...with lows Thursday morning in the single-digits and teens...”feels like” readings from 10° above to -10°...and Thursday afternoon highs struggling into the low 20s-to-low 30s.

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Thursday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Friday will be mostly sunny...but also quite breezy and still rather chilly for this time of year. Morning lows will once again drop into the single-digits and teens...”feels like” numbers will range from 5° to -15° across the state early in the day...and afternoon highs will hold in the mid 20s-to-mid 30s. The “average” high temperature in Lincoln right now is in the lower 50s.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Friday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Warmer temperatures can be found on our latest 7-Day Outlook. After a chilly Saturday...readings quickly rebound into the 50s and 60s for Sunday...Monday and Tuesday. The Lincoln area could be looking at 70° again by the middle of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.