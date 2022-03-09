WEDNESDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Basketball Championship is happening this week in Lincoln. The six day tournament, with boys and girls championships happening simultaneously, runs from March 7-12.

GIRLS FINAL SCORES:

Lincoln Lutheran 35, Gothenburg 23. Lincoln Lutheran punches their ticket to the State Finals for the first time in school history. They lost in the semifinals last year to GICC. Lincoln Lutheran was lead by Shanae Bergt who had 10 points. The C1 Championship game is Friday at 11 a.m. The Warriors will play North Bend Central.

North Bend 44, GICC 32

BOYS FINAL SCORES:

North Platte St. Patrick’s 55, Burwell 32

Loomis 60, Dundy County-Stratton 48

