Fire at apartment complex in Everett neighborhood

SCENE VIDEO: Fire at apartment complex in Everett neighborhood
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital following a fire at a Lincoln apartment complex, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

First responders were dispatched to the three story building near 13th and A Streets around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were able to quickly evacuate the building and put out the flames, according to a 10/11 reporter on scene.

LFR Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said a resident called 911 when they noticed smoke inside their apartment. That person received burns and was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

All other residents were allowed back into their apartments after the fire, Bopp said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

