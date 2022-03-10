Friday Forecast: Some sun...some wind...and some chilly temperatures...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s no snow in the forecast but unseasonably cool readings are expected as we end the work week...
A cold front sweeping across the region on Friday will mean partly cloudy skies...temperatures well-below average...and a gusty northwest wind of 15-to-35 mph for much of the area.
Low temperatures Friday morning will start out quite chilly...with single-digits and teens expected from west-to-east across 10-11 Country.
Wind chill readings at 7am will be below zero for much of Nebraska...perhaps even in the double-digits below zero for parts of the west.
Afternoon temperatures will struggle into the low 20s-to-low 30s behind that frontal passage...and those blustery north-northwest winds will make it feel even colder.
The start Saturday morning will be even colder for a lot of us...with lows between 0° and 10°.
Early-Saturday “feels like” numbers will again be below zero to start the day.
As south-southwest winds increase under mostly sunny skies on Saturday...temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s.
Sunday will also be breezy...but also noticeably warmer...with highs in the upper 50s-to-mid 60s.
The latest 7-Day Outlook shows the chilly conditions over the next few days...then a “fling” with “spring” as temperatures head for the 50s and 60s for an extended stretch. At this point...it looks like our next chance for precipitation holds off until the Wednesday night-Thursday time frame next week.
