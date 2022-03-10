Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Some sun...some wind...and some chilly temperatures...

A Blustery And Cold End To The Week...
By Ken Siemek
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s no snow in the forecast but unseasonably cool readings are expected as we end the work week...

A cold front sweeping across the region on Friday will mean partly cloudy skies...temperatures well-below average...and a gusty northwest wind of 15-to-35 mph for much of the area.

Low temperatures Friday morning will start out quite chilly...with single-digits and teens expected from west-to-east across 10-11 Country.

Friday Morning Lows
Friday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Wind chill readings at 7am will be below zero for much of Nebraska...perhaps even in the double-digits below zero for parts of the west.

Friday Morning "Feels Like"
Friday Morning "Feels Like"(KOLN)

Afternoon temperatures will struggle into the low 20s-to-low 30s behind that frontal passage...and those blustery north-northwest winds will make it feel even colder.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

The start Saturday morning will be even colder for a lot of us...with lows between 0° and 10°.

Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Early-Saturday “feels like” numbers will again be below zero to start the day.

Saturday Morning "Feels Like"
Saturday Morning "Feels Like"(KOLN)

As south-southwest winds increase under mostly sunny skies on Saturday...temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)

Sunday will also be breezy...but also noticeably warmer...with highs in the upper 50s-to-mid 60s.

Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook shows the chilly conditions over the next few days...then a “fling” with “spring” as temperatures head for the 50s and 60s for an extended stretch. At this point...it looks like our next chance for precipitation holds off until the Wednesday night-Thursday time frame next week.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

