Advertisement

Gas price spike could cost families about $1,300 more a year

The war in Ukraine is causing surging gas prices. (CNN/WBBM/KCAL/KCBS/POOL/WAIN CHIN'S FAMILY PHOTO/KCAL/KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If gas prices stay as high as they are now, families could end up shelling out about $1,300 more a year.

Moody’s Analytics broke down the math based on Monday’s national average, which has increased since then and will likely continue to rise.

The national average hit $4.14 a gallon on Monday, which broke the previous record set in 2008. AAA’s average on Tuesday reached $4.17.

Moody’s analysts worry an additional $1,300 spent annually on fuel might be an underestimation.

Spending this much on gasoline could force families to cut back elsewhere, which would hurt the economy in other ways, along with consumer confidence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
NSAA State Basketball Tournament: Class C1 Lincoln Lutheran vs Gothenburg.
WEDNESDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
Snowfall potential from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday afternoon.
Cold and snow Wednesday afternoon and night
Missing Lincoln teen found safe

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Sesame Street cast attends the "Defying Inequality" Broadway concert, a celebrity benefit for...
Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up