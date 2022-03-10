Jourdan admits husband did not have time to defend himself, testifies to patterns of abuse from him

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Kathleen Jourdan trial entered its sixth day in Dawson County District Court on Thursday.

The trial continued with cross-examination from prosecutors.

Thirty-three-year old Kathleen Jourdan testified for nearly four hours. Jourdan told the jury and the courtroom about the abuse she says she endured in her marriage to the man she shot in June 2022. She included the details from June 17 - the day Joshua Jourdan died after she pulled the trigger.

Jourdan testified she couldn’t remember what she and her late husband were arguing about on their drive to Omaha from Scottsbluff. She testified that Joshua had pulled over quickly and turned toward her. She said he raised his hand and had a “look in his eye” that she recognized from a strangulation incident in 2015 that was discussed earlier during the trial.

Kathleen said Joshua did not have time to defend himself as she drew the gun and fired.

During her testimony, Kathleen said Joshua stopped her from seeing her parents, demanded passcodes to her phone and Facebook account, and she was tracked by GPS tracker on her phone. Kathleen said that he would not let her use debit cards or credit cards and would give her a cash stipend. According to Kathleen, Joshua required receipts for all of her purchases.

Kathleen disclosed they had a combined 10-15 credit cards after they got married and Joshua would “get upset” if she spent money on online games, such as Candy Crush. She shared that they did not have money to put their kids in daycare full time. However, she had a gym membership that was paid through direct deposit.

“He would say I was fat and wanted proof I was working out,”

During cross-examination, prosecutors questioned Kathleen about Joshua blaming her for the death of their daughter Amelia.

Kathleen addressed Amelia’s death, explaining her daughter was pushed off the couch by their son a few days before she died. Kathleen said she did not think she needed immediate care. She also did not report the incident to authorities because she did not feel she needed to.

Kathleen testified that Josh would not feed the kids for 24 hours if they didn’t eat the food given to them, but admitted she did not report the abuse to authorities, and she never took any measures to get the kids out of an abusive situation.

Kathleen said she did not have a safety plan in place to escape a dangerous situation, but knew she was going to file for divorce once she got to Omaha from Scottsbluff.

