Former UNMC doctor on trial for murder of husband takes the stand

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - Kathleen Jourdan took the stand Wednesday to testify in her defense about the details leading up to the day she killed her husband.

The former UNMC doctor is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband Joshua Jourdan on June 17, 2020.

The fifth day of the trial continued in Dawson County District Court.

Ruth Karakas, Kathleen’s mother, said she first met Josh at a play with her daughter. She said he became rude and arrogant as the relationship developed. She also mentioned Kathleen had reservations about marrying Josh because ‘they didn’t have a cohesive relationship.’

“It just felt wrong to her,” Karakus said.

According to Ruth, Kathleen was pregnant when she married Joshua.

“Josh told Katie, it was either marry him or give the baby up for adoption.”

She also spoke about how Joshua told her not to contact Kathleen unless she went through him first and how the relationship got worse when she starting working in Grenada.

Ruth also revealed the time when Josh slapped her while visiting them on the island after she gave her grandson Joe the little milk that was left in the fridge.

“I was afraid of him because he was rude and arrogant, but I was not physically afraid of him until then.”

When the defense asked her why she didn’t tell Kathleen about the incident she replied, “I was afraid that things would get worse for her,” (sobs).

Ruth said she felt he was going to kill Kathleen which is why she helped her file for divorce and purchased airline tickets to get her and her two boys out of Grenada. Kathleen chose to stay.

During cross examination with prosecutors, it was revealed Kathleen began to drink alcohol more frequently to cope with the loss of their daughter, Amelia, who died from SIDS. Kathleen attended outpatient rehab for support. Ruth also said Kathleen developed a temper.

“It was a moment in time.” Karakus said. “A deep grieving point for her.”

Kathleen took the stand at around 10:40 a.m., where she talked about how everything was perfect in the beginning of their relationship, but started to notice a change in his behavior after three months.

She testified Josh started verbally abusing her three months into the marriage and would guilt her into doing things and force her to drink alcohol by having her kneel on the floor and put alcohol in her mouth.

Kathleen also revealed Josh had three children from two previous relationships and was taking money out of her bank account to pay for his child support.

Kathleen said he wouldn’t allow her to take birth control because it was ‘a sin to murder babies,’ but still took it without telling him.

“Sometimes it was easier to lie rather then tell him the truth,” she said.

However, Kathleen said he got upset and verbally abused her because she had lied about when she was ovulating and got pregnant.

Kathleen also revealed she confessed to Josh about having an extramarital affair because she was looking for emotional support. She also admitted to another affair before the marriage because she “wasn’t fully committed.”

Kathleen said Josh talked about giving all the kids up for adoption because he didn’t want the responsibility. She also mentioned Joshua didn’t want to work since she was going to medical school to be a doctor.

“He just wanted to be a “trophy husband.”

According to Kathleen, Josh made her sign a notarized contract in order for him to move to Omaha from Washington with the kids. It detailed their finances where he would be entitled to a certain percentage of her income. Even though she didn’t think it was fair, she still signed it because she wanted to see her kids.

Kathleen said Josh added one more clause to the contract where she would agree to sex anytime; 24-7, 365 days.

She recounted the strangulation incident when they lived in Grenada in 2015. Kathleen said her two children witnessed it.

“As I’m walking out of the bathroom, he all of a sudden knocks me over, jumps on top of me, sits on my chest and put his hands around my neck and starts squeezing,” Kathleen said. “Things started to get foggy and all I could think was I’m not going to die here.”

In regard to the June 17 incident, defense attorney Brian Davis asked Kathleen if it was her intention to take Mr. Jourdan’s life that day. Kathleen replied, ”no.”

Davis asked, “What was your intention?”

“My intention was to protect myself because of what I thought was about to happen,” said Kathleen.

Once again, referring to the “look.”

