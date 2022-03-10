Advertisement

Lincoln streets treated ahead of Thursday morning commute

Snow plows are on the streets of Lincoln this morning as light snow falls.
Snow plows are on the streets of Lincoln this morning as light snow falls.(KOLN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City plows have remained on the streets of Lincoln since midnight plowing and applying salt to arterial, bus and school routes, according to Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Street conditions in the Capital City ranged from wet with slush to partially covered with snow, LTU said in an update Thursday.

27th and Old Cheney around 6 a.m. Thursday (Lincoln traffic camera)
27th and Old Cheney around 6 a.m. Thursday (Lincoln traffic camera)(KOLN)

As the light snow falls, drivers are urged to be alert for slick spots, slow down and increase stopping distance.

