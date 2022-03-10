Advertisement

Chilly Thursday afternoon

Mostly cloudy with flurries and cold
By Brad Anderson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upper level disturbance responsible for the snow will begin to move out of the area Thursday afternoon. Mostly clear skies and cold Thursday night. Friday will be a blustery, cold day with mostly to partly sunny skies. Not as cold for Saturday and then much warmer on Sunday.

Mostly cloudy with a few flurries this continuing afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures on Thursday will be well below average.
Mostly clear and cold Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the lower teens with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cold temperatures continue Thursday night.
Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold on Friday. Highs in the lower 30s with a gusty northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Cold and blustery on Friday.
Saturday will be breezy and not as cold with mostly sunny skies. Highs around 40 with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

It will be a little warmer on Saturday, but still on the breezy side.
Much warmer on Sunday with highs returning to the lower 60s. Temperatures expected to above average next week with mainly dry conditions through Wednesday.

Chilly temperatures continue on Friday. Warmer temperatures expected over the weekend,...
