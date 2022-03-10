Chilly Thursday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upper level disturbance responsible for the snow will begin to move out of the area Thursday afternoon. Mostly clear skies and cold Thursday night. Friday will be a blustery, cold day with mostly to partly sunny skies. Not as cold for Saturday and then much warmer on Sunday.

Mostly cloudy with a few flurries this continuing afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mostly clear and cold Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the lower teens with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cold on Friday. Highs in the lower 30s with a gusty northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday will be breezy and not as cold with mostly sunny skies. Highs around 40 with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Much warmer on Sunday with highs returning to the lower 60s. Temperatures expected to above average next week with mainly dry conditions through Wednesday.

