Nebraska legislature debates concealed-carry weapons bill

(KOLNKGIN)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - There was intense debate on the Unicameral floor Thursday as Nebraska state senators went back and forth on gun rights.

A bill introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. It would also mean gun owners would not be required to take a safety course or pay a fee.

”Unlike anyone else in this body, I have had to take lives, with a handgun,” he said. “That ghost, that burden, stays with you for the rest of your life. So I don’t take this easy, what I’m asking.”

Supporters say that concealed carry is a right for all Nebraskans.

“At the end of the day, a grown man is gonna kick my butt nine times out of 10, and I thank God for my concealed carry and my concealed carry permit, because you never know when you’re gonna be walking in downtown Lincoln and be thrown into a brick wall,” said State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling.

Opponents say the bill is not the way to go to ensure safety.

”We heard testimony from the Lincoln Police Department, the Lincoln Police Union, and other folks after having extreme concerns with this,” said State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln. “Today, I have not seen any of those folks that came in let me know they are now in support of this bill with the amendment.”

The debate was still going on as 6 News went on air at 5 p.m. If it passes Thursday, the bill would still need to go through two more rounds of voting.

