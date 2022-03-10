THURSDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Basketball Championship is happening this week in Lincoln. The six day tournament, with boys and girls championships happening simultaneously, runs from March 7-12.

Check back throughout the day for final scores and highlights.

GIRLS FINAL SCORES:

Shelton 53, Cedar Catholic 37

BOYS FINAL SCORES:

Norfolk Catholic 57, Amherst 39

Auburn 37, Fort Calhoun 36

