Unified music program brings Lincoln East students together

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new program at Lincoln East High School is bringing students together through song. The unified music program pairs general and special education students together in hopes of building friendships and having fun.

Before the unified music program, there was an adaptive music class for life skills students. Now, more students can come together to sing, dance, and form long-lasting friendships.

Music director Aaron Zart said the class is about much more than singing.

“They get to come here to be with their friends - all while doing something fun,” Zart said.

Student Austin Wulf said the class motto is “Crazy. Happy. Proud. Fun!”

The students named the class Elation, which was inspired by the names of East’s show choir groups - Elevation, Elegance and Express.

Zart said unified music is catered to students of all abilities. Elation students can sing, dance and play instruments. Both Zart and the students said it’s a program that has changed their lives.

“I’ve known Austin since my freshman year,” said Elation student, Ella Swank. “I’m a huge choir kid, so choir and working with the kids I’ve grown up with is like a match made in heaven. It’s a great way to start my day.”

For general and special education students alike, they’re all ‘elated’ to be in class.

If you want to see Elation in action, Zart said they will have their final performance for the year in May.

