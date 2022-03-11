Alan Jackson plans concert stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country music singer Alan Jackson announced he will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln this summer.

In a Facebook post, Pinnacle Bank Arena said Jackson will bring his newly publicized nationwide tour, Last Call: One More for the Road, to the Capital City Friday, Aug. 26.

Tickets to the show will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Last Fall, Jackson announced he was living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, or CMT, a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance.

One dollar from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation.

