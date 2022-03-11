Advertisement

Alan Jackson plans concert stop in Lincoln

Alan Jackson to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Alan Jackson to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country music singer Alan Jackson announced he will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln this summer.

In a Facebook post, Pinnacle Bank Arena said Jackson will bring his newly publicized nationwide tour, Last Call: One More for the Road, to the Capital City Friday, Aug. 26.

Tickets to the show will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Last Fall, Jackson announced he was living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth, or CMT, a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance.

One dollar from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Ann Deandrade & Arica Marie Downs
LSO: Deputies arrest women after finding $800,000 worth of methamphetamine in car
The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in...
COVID Community Level still high in one Nebraska county
Missing Lincoln teen found safe
Parkview Christian players celebrate the Patriots' win over Falls City Sacred Heart in the...
THURSDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights
Kathleen Jourdan testified Wednesday during the fifth day of the trial.
Former UNMC doctor on trial for murder of husband takes the stand

Latest News

In a filing with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Skywest announced it intends to leave...
Kearney Mayor: Skywest announcement has “huge impact”
LPD: Scammer pretends to be LPD Sergeant, threatens to cut woman and bank teller
Nebraska 9-year-old starts egg company
Nebraska 9-year-old starts egg company
egg biz
9 year old starts egg business