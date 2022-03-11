Advertisement

Closing statements in Jourdan trial

Kathleen Jourdan, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband back in...
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband back in 2020.(KNOP)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Closing statements in the Kathleen Jourdan murder trial were heard Friday in Dawson County District Court.

Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of her husband, Joshua.

The defense and prosecution are each taking turns one last time, trying to prove their case of whether or not the 33-year-old acted in self-defense when she shot and killed her husband.

The shooting happened along Interstate 80 on June 17, 2020.

Prosecutor Liz Waterman asked jurors to take into consideration the words, fear and rage when it came to making their decision. Waterman said the evidence is clear that Jourdan lost her temper and acted out of rage when she shot Joshua.

However, the defense asked jurors to put themselves into Kathleen’s shoes and to look at the history of her marriage to understand her decision that afternoon.

Defense Attorney Brian Davis said if she acted in self-defense, then she committed no crime.

Judge James Doyle handed the case over to the jury of two men and 10 women. Two alternate jurors were dismissed.

