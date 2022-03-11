Cold and breezy conditions Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cold front will move across Nebraska Friday bringing breezy conditions and keeping temperatures well below average. Saturday will start off very cold and then not as chilly Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be much warmer with mostly sunny skies.
Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and cold for the Lincoln area on Friday. Highs in the lower 30s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
Mainly clear and very cold Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows around 5 above with a light and variable breezy.
Mainly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer, but still below average. Highs in the lower 40s and a south-southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
Mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.
A little cooler on Monday, but warmer again Tuesday and Wednesday. A few scattered showers possible on Thursday.
