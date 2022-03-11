Cold and breezy conditions Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cold front will move across Nebraska Friday bringing breezy conditions and keeping temperatures well below average. Saturday will start off very cold and then not as chilly Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be much warmer with mostly sunny skies.

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and cold for the Lincoln area on Friday. Highs in the lower 30s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Cold and blustery Friday. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and very cold Friday night into early Saturday morning. Lows around 5 above with a light and variable breezy.

Very cold temperatures expected Friday night and early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer, but still below average. Highs in the lower 40s and a south-southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Not as cold and breezy. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunshine and milder. (1011 Weather)

A little cooler on Monday, but warmer again Tuesday and Wednesday. A few scattered showers possible on Thursday.

Milder temperatures return next week. (1011 Weather)

