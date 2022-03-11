COVID Community Level still high in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest CDC update shows the COVID-19 community level is low or medium in more than 98% of the U.S. population.
The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in the high level, masks are recommended indoors.
Counties in the medium category include: Thurston, Wayne, Holt, Rock, Brown, Keya Paha, Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Arthur, Mcpherson, Hooker.
All other counties in Nebraska are in the low range.
You can view the COVID-19 Community Level at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.
This data is updated each Thursday to help counties make informed decisions and take appropriate public health actions.
