COVID Community Level still high in one Nebraska county

The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in...
The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in the high level, masks are recommended indoors.(CDC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest CDC update shows the COVID-19 community level is low or medium in more than 98% of the U.S. population.

The only county in Nebraska still in the ‘high’ category is Nemaha County. When a county is in the high level, masks are recommended indoors.

Counties in the medium category include: Thurston, Wayne, Holt, Rock, Brown, Keya Paha, Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Arthur, Mcpherson, Hooker.

All other counties in Nebraska are in the low range.

You can view the COVID-19 Community Level at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html

This data is updated each Thursday to help counties make informed decisions and take appropriate public health actions.

Prevention steps recommended based on COVID-19 Community Level.
Prevention steps recommended based on COVID-19 Community Level.(CDC)

