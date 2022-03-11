Advertisement

Expect channel lineup changes Thursday due to broadcast tower upgrade

New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.
New KSNB-TV broadcast tower located in rural Seward County.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER CROSSING, Neb. (KSNB) - On Thursday, March 17 as part of a major broadcast tower rebuild project, some viewers may temporarily lose KSNB/NBC, METV Nebraska and ION. This is because of over-the-air channel lineup changes that will be made to take advantage of a new transmitter, located in rural Seward County. The transition will start around 10 a.m. and may take several hours to complete.

If you are a cable customer, your cable system is aware of the changes and should be working to reconfigure their equipment. It may take until late afternoon for the changes to be completed by your cable operator.

If you are an over-the-air antenna viewer you will need to do a rescan with your television or set-top box. If you lose a channel during this transition, you may find the channel is available in a different place. We recommend waiting until after 5 p.m. to do a rescan to be sure all channels are available.

If after you perform a rescan, the channels still don’t appear, we suggest the following steps:

  • Unplug your antenna from your TV or set-top box.
  • Do a rescan with your antenna disconnected.
  • Once the rescan is complete, plug your antenna back in and do a second rescan with the antenna connected.
  • This should clear the old memory and help your tuner find the new channel placements.

The final phase of this project will happen on Wednesday, April 6 and we will communicate with viewers again about any changes to expect at that time.

Thank you for your patience as we work through this final phase. If you have further questions, email feedback@ksnblocal4.com and we will respond shortly.

The new channel lineup following the upgrades to the KSNB-TV broadcast tower.
The new channel lineup following the upgrades to the KSNB-TV broadcast tower.(Local4)

