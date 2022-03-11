Felipe Vazquez murder trial continues; officers share stories of running toward the gunfire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shattering glass, then gunshots. These are the sounds Lincoln Police Officers in the area of 33rd and Vine on August 26, 2020 described to jurors Thursday as they walked through the moments surrounding the shooting of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.

Prosecutors Pat Condon and Bruce Prenda called Officer Brian Poole to the stand. He testified he was in the area directing traffic from the house where Vazquez was barricaded inside, surrounded by police. Poole had only been on the job for three months when the shooting happened.

“I heard a single gunshot then looked back down the street and heard two to three more and began running eastbound toward the sounds,” Poole said.

At that same time, Officer Stokey said he was also nearby blocking traffic when he heard a shot. He testified he first took cover and didn’t know what was going on.

Then the call came over the radio.

“It was transmitted that an officer was down and another officer was requesting medical to come into the area,” Stokey testified. “I re-exited my cruiser and saw medical was going northbound on T Street from 32nd. At that point I was waving them to the residence to get medical to the residence right away.”

According to testimony, while Stokey was waving the paramedics to Herrera’s side, Poole was calling out to them that it was a chest wound, as he had been directed to stick by Herrera’s side.

“I stayed as close as I could while LFR was doing their actions,” Poole said. “While they were placing him into the ambulance I informed another officer I would stay with Investigator Herrera, I’d ride with him to the ambulance.”

Poole said he was with Herrera until other officers took over at the hospital. He described to jurors what the moments were like inside the ambulance.

“I attempted to console him (Herrera),” Poole said. “He was in obvious pain and agony.”

While Herrera was heading to the hospital, Vazquez and Orion Ross, also facing charges related to the shooting, were running.

Sgt. Craig Price testified he was near Hartley Elementary School when he heard the shots and chaos broke out.

“Not knowing what was going on at that time, I started running toward it because I thought okay, that’s gunfire,” Price said. “I saw the first male in the lead was in a gray or white shirt and black pants and I could see something dark in his hands. I was a couple hundred feet at my vantage point where I could see them. The second behind the leader running from the house was wearing an orange hoodie and I immediately knew I was going to start chasing.”

Body camera footage from Price shows him running and officers yelling that Ross was near Hartley Elementary. Stokey’s testimony also covered these moments.

“I kept him at gunpoint until he could be arrested,” Stokey said.

Stokey and other officers testified that after Ross was arrested, they formed a perimeter around the area Vazquez had ran. Vazquez was apprehended at a home nearby.

Testimony will continue Friday.

