FRIDAY: NSAA State Basketball Tournament | View scores and highlights

NSAA State Basketball Championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA State Basketball Championship is happening this week in Lincoln. The six day tournament, with boys and girls championships happening simultaneously, runs from March 7-12.

GIRLS FINAL SCORES:

Oakland-Craig 60, Crofton 57 - C2 3rd place game

BOYS FINAL SCORES:

North Platte St. Patrick’s 65, Loomis 37 - D1 State Championship game

